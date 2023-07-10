Basketmouth unveiled as headliner for ‘Last One Laughing’ comedy show





By Ayo Onikoyi

Prime Video’s first unscripted African Original, LOL: ‘Last One Laughing Naija’, set to hit the screens on July 14th will be hosted by ace comedian, Basketmouth. This and more were revealed at a colourful press conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

The event was hosted by multiple award-winning, patriarch of stand up comedy in Nigeria, Alli Baba. Expectedly, the humour maestro didn’t disappoint. He literally cracked everyone’s ribs with his unscripted presentations. Also in attendance were Prime Video’s Head, African and Middle East Originals, Ned Mitchell, Head, Nigerian Originals, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, the entire members of cast, as well as other members of staff.

The six-part series sets out to explore the comedians wits as they compete to be the Last One Laughing. There is just one rule. You laugh, you lose. The last comedian to maintain a straight-face after six hours of show-time wins the ultimate prize. He or she is mandated to donate the entire N40…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper