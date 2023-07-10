BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations





The BBC said Sunday it had contacted the authorities and suspended a presenter following allegations that he had paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively”.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child more than £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.

It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.

In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May”.

“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper