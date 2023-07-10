C-G vows to implement new Customs Act





…Charges officers to familiarize themselves with it

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, Monday, said that his team would effectively implement the new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, after necessary public enlightenment.

He spoke at a workshop to sensitise members of the management of the organization on the provisions of the new law, in Abuja, today.

The Ag. CG tasked members of the management and officers of the service to familiarize themselves with the new Act with a view to ensuring its full implementation.

According to him, “As a responsible institution, we are not unmindful of the fact that the members of the public are not yet familiar with the provisions of this Act. Most importantly, the new procedure, processes and the very stiff punitive provisions in the law.

“We are equally appreciative of the urgent need to sensitize the public on the provisions of this law to prevent the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper