FCTA demolishes illegal buildings, structures in Gishiri community 





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished houses and structures allegedly erected illegally in the Gishiri community in the Katampe District of the FCT.

Officials of the Development Control Department of the FCTA, accompanied by joint security personnel, stormed the area with two bulldozers and pulled down the structures.

Mr Samson Atureta, the District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi District, FCTA, who led the demolition, said the action was part of continued efforts to reclaim lands developed by illegal occupants.

Atureta, a town planner, explained that the illegal occupants erected the structures on people’s plots, allocated for residential and commercial buildings, including those for educational and religious purposes.

He said that the exercise started about two months ago, adding that “this is our fourth visit to remove illegal structures and extensions in the community.

“There are many illegal developments and extensions in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper