Ghanaian man shoots mother, sister, engages in 13-hr gun duel with US police





A 24-year-old Ghanaian man has been arrested after a 13-hour gun battle with the police shortly after he allegedly fatally shot his mother and sister in Worcester, Massachusetts, in the United States.

The report revealed that at approximately 8:30 in the morning of that fateful day, authorities from the Worcester Police Department responded to a distress call at a residence on Colby Avenue, where a domestic incident had occurred.

But, the suspect had already fled the scene before the police arrived, but officers engaged with a family member who provided critical information upon their arrival, Africa News said.

The security operatives found the 24-year-old male suspect, visibly armed with a handgun, commanding him to surrender, as the officers initially succeeded in getting him to comply.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the suspect jumped up, fired at the officers, and quickly retreated inside the house.

With the safety of the victims in mind, the Worcester…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper