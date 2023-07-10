Jamie Foxx waves to fans in first appearance since hospitalization





Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since enduring a medical complication that led to his April hospitalization.

On Sunday, TMZ shared footage of Foxx in a boat on the Chicago River was made public. Foxx appears to be healthy in the footage, throwing a peace sign to the cameraman. He was onboard with several other guests.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a “medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at the time:

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The new footage of Foxx marks his first public appearance since, seemingly affirming that the actor is on his road to recovery. Foxx later released a personal statement thanking fans for their “love” and assuring them that he was “feeling blessed” amid his recovery.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper