NNPC intercepts vessel with 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil





By Udeme Akpan

THE NNPC Limited, yesterday, said it has intercepted a vessel with 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

The vessel – MT TURA II (IMO number: 6620462) – belonging to Holab Maritime Services Limited, was apprehended offshore with the Captain and Crew members on board.

In his statement obtained by Vanguard, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited, Garba Deen Muhammad, stated: “Following the receipt of credible intelligence, a Private Security Contractor engaged by NNPC Ltd., Messrs. Tantita Security Services, intercepted a suspicious Vessel with Cargo of Crude oil on board on July 7, 2023.

“The Vessel, MT TURA II (IMO number: 6620462), owned by a Nigerian Registered Company, HOLAB MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED with Registration Number RC813311, was heading to Cameroun with the Cargo on board when it was apprehended at an offshore location (Latitude: 5.8197194477543235°, Longitude: 4.789002723991871°), with the Captain and Crew members on…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper