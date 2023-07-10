Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100





Nollywood celebrities have celebrated veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as “Baba Agbako” as he clocked 100 years.

The celebrities took to their Instagram platforms to celebrate the centenarian with the display of his picture.

Adebayo Salami said, “A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.”

Also, Bolaji Amusan, national president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) wrote “Happy centenary birthday to Pa Charles Sanyaolu Olumo…many happy returns sir.”

Similarly, Actor Kunle Afod said “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy birthday sir…Is he the oldest? Is this another record from Nigeria?”

Damola Olatunji stated, “Whaoooooo Baba Agbako is 100 years old today. Happy champagne age birthday baba. A true thespian who deserves a national honour. A…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper