We won’t pay compensation for hurriedly erected structures, gov Eno warns





…Describes action as anti-development

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has warned people obstructing development projects with hurriedly erected and illegal structures in the communities, hoping to attract compensation from government to desist from the act.

Eno described the action as anti- development, and advised owners of such illegal buildings to dismantle them with immediate effect as his administration won’t pay compensation for hurriedly constructed buildings.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Eno spoke on Sunday while addressing worshippers at the Apostolic Church, in his hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area during an inter-denominational thanksgiving service to commemorate his election victory.

His words: “I want to use this occasion to appeal to all those raising illegal structures by the road with the hope of getting compensation to please desist from the action….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper