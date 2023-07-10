Why Chelsea unveiled ’90s themed new home kit with no sponsor





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have unveiled their home kit for the 2023/24 season surprisingly without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

This comes after a shirt deal with former sponsors, telecommunications company Three was not renewed after it expired at the end of last season.

The kit was designed by renowned sport wear makers, Nike and the unveiling was announced in a statement released on the club’s website on Monday.

The club unveiled the home Nike kit for the 2023/24 season which features a classic design with white added to the blue, the glory of ‘97/’98 is celebrated in style.

The new kit was modelleld by club stars such as Sam Kerr, Kadeisha Buchanan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Enzo Fernandes.

Former Chelsea stars Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo also modelled the kit which is a tribute to the season the club recorded stellar success winning the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, The League Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper