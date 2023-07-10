Why Tinubu must grow Nigerian tourism industry





By Folorunsho Coker

We should foster collaborations between the government, private sector, and relevant industry stakeholders to jointly promote and develop Nigeria’s tourism industry. Also, we have to seek partnerships with international organisations and institutions to exchange knowledge, expertise, and investments in the creative sectors.

We are on the upswing of the emergence of a greater Nigeria, and for this collaborative effort, I dare to say that tourism is a business. We must grow the Nigerian tourism industry using traditional, cultural, and creative assets with technology. We must strive to implement several policies and methods to achieve this goal.

Developing crucial infrastructure

Improve transportation infrastructure, including airports, roads, and public transportation, to facilitate easier access for tourists.

Enhance and expand existing accommodation options, such as hotels, resorts, and guesthouses, to cater to the growing number of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper