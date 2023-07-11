Abia Assembly: Speaker suspends sitting over dispute on principal officers’ positions





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The raging crisis over majority party positions at the Abia State House took a new twist today as the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, suspended a sitting of the House.

Trouble started for the speaker when he recognized Hon. Uchenna Okoro,(LP/Arochukwu constituency) as the majority leader. The speaker’s action was greeted with protests from the lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP who insisted that they are the majority party in the House and must have the majority leader, deputy majority leader , chief whip and deputy chief whip.

PDP has 11 members, LP 10 while YPP 2 and APC 1.

The speaker had announced that following an agreement with the YPP and APC members, the LP has become the majority party in the House, but the PDP has vowed never to allow the minority parties take over its rightful positions..

Member representing Obingwa East state constituency, Chief Solomon Akpulonu raised a point of order, stressing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper