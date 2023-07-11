Again, Simon Ekpa issues two-week sit-at home in South East





By Nwafor Sunday

Self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister and freedom agitator, has again issued two-week sit-at-home order in the South East.

Simon who ordered people to sit-at-home last week, gave five reasons South Easterners must obey and adhere to the recent order.

He noted that the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was sacrosanct, noting that the sit-at-home order was to facilitate the freedom of Biafra nation.

His words: “Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit at home civil disobedience, the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government In Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 31 July, 2023 to 14 August, 2023.

“The immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon.

“In preparation for “Biafra’s self-referendum and to further put the world on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper