APC crisis: Adamu moves to douse tension, meets state chairmen





•As APC govs meet

By Omeiza Ajayi

IN an attempt to save his job, the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, engaged the state chairmen of the party to brief them on his stewardship.

This came as the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, would meet today, to deliberate on the state of affairs in the party, ahead of the rescheduled National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings.

Speaking at the opening session of the parley which came a few days after he met with APC governors, Adamu also sought political patronage from President Bola Tinubu for party stakeholders.

While he urged the party chairmen to always draw the attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, to crises in their states or at the national level, the party chairman said the parley was important since the chairmen were the ones who “bear the brunt” in their respective states.

Adamu had stirred the hornet’s nest last…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper