Benue Assets Recovery Committee confiscates Ortom’s vehicles





…it smacks of total lawlessness given a subsisting court order – Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Hingah Biem led Benue state Assets Recovery Committee recently set up by Governor Hyacinth Alia, Tuesday allegedly raided a private automobile workshop in Makurdi, carting away vehicles of individuals and those of the former Governor Sameul Ortom parked at the premises.

The action of the committee was in defiance of an earlier injunction of a Makurdi High Court which restrained the committee from proceeding with its action against the ex-Governor and his then Deputy.

Speaking on the raid, the Chairman of the committee, Mr. Hinga Biam said: “The operation is still ongoing as you speak to me and I can’t say how many vehicles have been recovered so far. If you don’t have keys to the car what options do you have? You can only tow it.

“Once you don’t have the keys, you suspected that it is cars that belong to government, you have to move it somehow. The person in charge did…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper