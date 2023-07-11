Flutterwave takes centre stage at Nigeria Bar Association’s 17th annual business law conference





Flutterwave, a leading fintech company in Africa, was a proud sponsor at the recently concluded 17th Annual Business Law Conference organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The conference, which took place between Wednesday, 5th to Friday, 7th July 2023, was held at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, located in Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under this year’s theme “The Nigerian Business Landscape – Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation,” the conference brought together legal professionals, business leaders, policymakers, and regulators to discuss and explore the most pressing issues and challenges within the Nigerian business ecosystem. Other notable companies that were present include MTN, African Development Bank Group (AFDB), and Guinness Nigeria.

As a headline sponsor for the 3rd consecutive year, Flutterwave’s commitment to powering the conference reflects its recognition of the crucial role that legal frameworks, policies,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper