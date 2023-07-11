IPOB leader warned against issuing sit-at-home order in South-East





Mr James Erebuoye, President, Concerned Nigerian Network (CNN) in Diaspora, has advised the self-acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Simon Ekpa, to desist from issuing sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Erebuoye, who is also the Founder, Rebuild Nigeria Movement (RNM) worldwide, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to insecurity development in the South-East caused by activities of members of the group.

The IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday across South-East States to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is standing trial on treason charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“It is gradually becoming a tradition in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria that people must sit at home on Mondays or risk loosing their lives to some unknown gunmen.

“The order is already bringing down economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper