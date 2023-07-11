NYSC certificate: EFCC to arraign Stella Oduah on Tuesday





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Tuesday, arraign former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja on a fresh charge.

Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, will be arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on perjury and document falsification.

A notice of arraignment had since been served on parties in the matter.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023, Oduah is the sole defendant.

The ex-lawmaker is accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator.

She was alleged to have been aided by one D. A. O. Oshinowo (now at large).

The anti-graft agency had, earlier, filed a money laundering charge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper