Resolve your differences, Gov Sule appeals to Nasarawa Assembly members

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By David Odama

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has again appealed to members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly members to resolve their differences in the interest of the State.

Governor Sule  who made the appeal during a meeting with the members  in Lafia, urged the members elect to place the interest of the state above the personal consideration.

 Members agreed to work together towards amicable resolution of all contentious issues in order to move the State forward.

Our corresponded gathered that the  two parallel groups in the assembly all agreed to work together in the interest of the state  while  another  meeting have been  scheduled for Saturday this week

Meanwhile,  Hon. Ibrahim Balararebe had been serve  with a notice of contempt proceedings to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for evidently parading himself as speaker of Nasarawa State Assembly despite an earlier order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR