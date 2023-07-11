Senate tasks FG on repair of South-East roads





By Henry Umoru

ABUJA THE Senate has urged the Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently intervene and include the repair of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads in the planned nationwide repair.

The Upper Chamber has also asked its Committee on Works when constituted to investigate the award of the contracts for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the roads.

According to the Senate, this is to ascertain the level of funds released, utilisation, the level of work completed and factors contributing to the unaccounted delays in the execution of the projects and report to the Senate within four weeks for further legislative action.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Investigate the Delay In the Completion of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads,” It was sponsored by Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central.

In his presentation, …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper