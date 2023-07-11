Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses say ‘we can’t cope anymore’





Residents of Enugu, the capital of Enugu State have lamented the negative impact of the frequent sit-at-home order by non-state actors in the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

They made their feelings known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

The residents, among whom are traders, artisans and legal practitioners said their various means of livelihood were being drastically affected.

A trader at Ogbete Market, Mr Jude Uwazurike said that his business was gradually decreasing by the day as a result of frequent closure of the market.

He said: “I sell clothes (abada) at Ogbete Market and I can say without mincing words that I was doing well in my business before now.

“However, as I speak, I am just managing to survive because this issue of closing shop every Monday and sometimes they just order people to remain indoors for days is no longer a joke. “

He said that he used to travel to Aba, in Abia weekly to buy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper