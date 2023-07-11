



The Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zach Adedeji said President Bola Tinubu’s vision for growing Nigeria’s is to tax prosperity and not poverty.

Adedeji stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

He said, “The broad vision of Tinubu on revenue is not just tax. He believes that success of revenue management and collection comes for three places; economic policy – His intention is not to tax poverty, but to tax posperity; his intention is not to tax production, but consumption and that is the first line.

“He (Tinubu) has removed the two impediments to our economic prosperity; one is the subsidy, second is the unification of the exchange rate which the CBN has done. That is laying the foundation for where we are going.

“The second one is restoring the confidence of the citizens, because they must know what government wants to use their money for.

“The last (third) one is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper