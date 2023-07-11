Tottenham boss Postecoglou says will give Harry Kane his ‘vision’





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham Hotspur new manager, Ange Postecoglou has said he will present his ‘vision’ for the club to striker Harry Kane as he seeks to convince the England captain to stay in London.

Kane has attracted interest from a couple of clubs in recent days, including German giants Bayern Munich who have reportedly placed a £70m bid for the 29-year old.

The prolific striker, Kane whose Spurs contract expires next June, scored 30 Premier league goals last season.

Kane who came through Tottenham’s academy is the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” said Postecoglou, who was named as Tottenham’s manager in June after Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

He continued: “I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.

“My conversation with him will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper