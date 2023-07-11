US think tank founder charged with acting as Chinese agent





The head of a United States think tank, Gal Luft has been charged with acting as a Chinese agent and attempting to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil.

Luft “agreed to covertly recruit and pay” an unnamed ex-US official to publicly support certain Chinese policies, federal prosecutors said, BBC revealed.

The 57-year-old, the co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) allegedly attempted to broker arms sales involving customers in China, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya.

A Twitter account associated with him has denied he is an arms dealer.

Luft, a joint US and Israeli citizen is considered a fugitive, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.

In 2016, officials said he failed to register as a foreign agent while acting to advance Chinese interests in the US.

BBC reported that he is alleged to have lobbied an ex-US official who was an adviser to then President-elect Donald Trump





Source: Vanguard Newspaper