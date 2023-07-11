We inherited N307bn debt from past administration – Plateau Gov Mutfwang





Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau says his administration inherited a debt burden of N307 billion from the immediate past administration in the state.

The governor disclosed this shortly after receiving the reports of the committees on Transition and Strategic Development Framework for Plateau, on Monday in Jos.

The two committees were headed by Prof. Ganyir Lombin.

The governor expressed his determination to take the state to greater heights, inspite of its huge debt profile.

Mutfwang, particularly expressed his readiness toward tackling the current security challenges in the state.

“Through out the campaign season, we were under the mistaken belief that our debt burden was around N200 billion and to hear that it is N307 billion is quite intimidating and worrisome

“But by the special grace of God, these challenges we are confronted with are surmountable.

‘’Of particular concern is the issue of insecurity which unfortunately has become a major distraction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper