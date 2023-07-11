We’ll focus on decongesting Ports – Customs boss





The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, says the Service will focus on decongesting the nation’s ports.

At a briefing at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, he said this would make the ports more user friendly and improve an export led economic development strategy.

After a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Adeniyi said officers and men of the service would carry out their duties in line with the objectives of the Customs Service and the Policy Advisory Document on the Customs (PAC).

“We had discussions regarding what Customs can bring to the table to actualise the vision of renewed hope for Nigeria, what customers can do in terms of addressing gaps in revenue generation in the customs, our enforcement strategies and most importantly, the issue of promoting port efficiency and competitiveness of our ports.

“In terms of specifics, I am sure that we are all very, very familiar with the Presidential Advisory Council. And there is a document which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper