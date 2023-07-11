Why I asked Ogun govt to stop my monthly pension  – Gbenga Daniel 





By Miftaudeen Raji

A former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has revealed the motive behind his decision to to stop his monthly pension as a former governor of the state.

The lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly said he asked the state government to stop his pensions, because he doesn’t want to be receiving double remuneration having returned to public service after 12 years.

Daniel stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

He said, “I remember there was indeed a court judgement which SERAP got basically saying that people should not be entitled to double payment, especially if you now have another kind of public office. But even before then, naturally, a human being should not be entitled to double remuneration.

“So, for me like I said earlier on, for about 12 years I was not in public service, now that I am back in public service let me just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper