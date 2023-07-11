World Bank names Nigerian, Damilola Ogunbiyi among 15 CEOs to aid climate finance





The World Bank on Monday named Nigerian Damilola Ogunbiyi of Sustainable Energy for All among the 15 chief executive officers including financiers and asset managers to a group launched by the lender’s president, Ajay Banga, aiming to marshal more private capital to combat climate change and boost investment in developing countries.

The “Private Sector Investment Lab” will begin work in the coming weeks, initially focusing on expanding financing for the transition to renewable energy and associated infrastructure, the bank said in a statement released at a climate meeting in Britain attended by U.S. President Joe Biden and King Charles.

Banga announced the initiative at a global finance summit in Paris last month alongside Mark Carney, the U.N. special envoy on climate action, and Shriti Vadera, chair of Prudential Plc. Monday’s announcement identified other participants.

The World Bank and the CEOs will work “to develop, test, implement and ultimately scale financing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper