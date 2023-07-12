APC willing to receive Wike-led G-5 into its fold – Abdullahi Adamu





By Miftaudeen Raji

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said party is willing to receive the former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 into its fold.

Adamu disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday.

The APC chairman noted that the G-5 will be most welcome whenever they decide to opt for the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Adamu has described the rumoured differences between himself and President Bola Tinubu as unfounded, saying before the emergence of Tinubu he had the right to support whoever he wanted.

Adamu said he deserved some commendation for leading the party towards a successful presidential primaries and the eventuual victory of Tinubu.

He said he misrepresented about his position on the recently elected principal officers of the national assembly, adding that what the APC had issues with was the manner the communication was handled by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper