Cabinet list: Religion can’t divide us, Osun govt replies MURIC





By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

Osun State government, yesterday, berated the Muslim Rights Organisation, MURIC, over its attempt to cause a religious crisis in the state, saying religion cannot be used as a divisive tool among the peace-loving people of the state.

It also disclosed that its commissioner-nominees list was based on merit and competence, rather than any religious sentiment.

Reacting to MURIC’s allegations that Governor Ademola Adeleke is an agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for populating the list with more Christians than Muslims, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, said: “His first appointees occupying commanding heights of the government were appointed not by religion but merit, competency and conformation with his style of leadership.”

He said: “The same principle of meritocracy which produced the nominated commissioners was applied in the appointments of permanent secretaries who are accounting officers of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper