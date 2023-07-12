Despite distress calls, Police refused to come to our aid, UNIUYO students allege





•As hoodlums rape 2 students

•It depends on when calls came —Police PRO

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Students of the University of Uyo resident in a private hostel at Useh Offot, one of the host communities to the university, are seething over the robbery incident in their hostel.

They accused the Police of shirking in their responsibility of protecting lives and property.

The students alleged that the Police refused to come to their rescue when hoodlums invaded the 48-room posh property, the penultimate Saturday, and disposed of their valuables, despite several calls for help.

The hoodlums, numbering eight, were dressed in all black, covering their faces to conceal their identities, and were reportedly armed with guns and cutlasses.

Vanguard gathered that they gained entrance into the highly fortified property by pouring chemicals on the fence, using hard wood to fell the weakened portion, at about 1am., tied up the two security guards before breaking the doors…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper