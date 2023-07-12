Gov Mbah commiserates with victims of auto crash, says it’s a black Tuesday





Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the fatal road accident that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, near Enugu, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway on Tuesday, which, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), claimed five lives and left 15 injured.

Commiserating with the families and loved ones of casualties of the road mishap, Mbah described the incident as “unfortunate and horrific”, saying it was a black Tuesday for the entire state.

In a statement made available Tuesday by his media office, the governor commended the men of the FRSC and kind-hearted Nigerians for their rescue efforts, assuring that the government would render assistance to the injured and also cause enquiry into the unfortunate road crash.

He said: “I received with a deep sense of loss and grief the report of the auto crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, near Enugu, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of several lives and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper