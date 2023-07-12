I supported Lawan, but deserve commendation for Tinubu’s victory – Abdullahi Adamu





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has admitted that he worked for the former President of the Senate and APC presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmad Lawan in the run-up to the party’s presidential primaries.

But, the APC national chairman said, despite working for Lawan, he deserved to be commended for the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Adamu stated that the rumoured differences between himself and the president were unfounded, adding that before the emergence of Tinubu he had the right to support whoever he wanted.

He said he was misrepresented about his position on the recently elected principal officers of the national assembly, adding that what the APC had issues with was the manner the communication was handled by the lawmakers.

Adamu said those who have issues against him have always had the opportunity to air their views at their national meetings.

The chairman said Saliu Lukman, for…





