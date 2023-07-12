LASU VC, varsity dons, others hold day of tributes for late Lai Oso





The Lagos State University through the faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), where Lai Oso was a professor, have held a day of tributes to honor the late communication don.

The event was held at the Buba Marwa auditorium, at the main campus, Ojo.

Oso, died in an accident on Saturday, June 24, while returning from an engagement at Delta State University.

Speaking at the event, a professor of broadcasting and Dean FCMS, Sunday Alawode, praised Oso for his exemplary and leadership qualities, he described him as “Father of Fathers.”

In his tribute, the immediate past dean of the faculty, Prof. Rotimi Williams Olatunji, mourned the demise of his mentor, confidant, pathfinder and scholar.

He described Oso as a “completely detribalised scholar and patriot” who was committed to the Nigerian project and loved his dear country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper