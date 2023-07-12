NAFDAC warns public against consumption of artificially ripened fruits





By Joseph Erunke

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has warned members of the public against consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide.

The agency also expressed concerns over illegal hawking of drugs in the open markets across the country, reiterating its determination to rid Nigeria of the menace of substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome foods, corrosive cosmetics, and other substandard regulated products.

NAFDAC said it had noticed the dangerous practice of sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide, describing it dangerous to human health.

Ripening is a unique aspect of plant development, which makes the fruit edible, softer, sweeter, more palatable, nutritious, and attractive.

Delivering a keynote address at the flag-off of NAFDAC Media Sensitization Workshop on Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide in Abuja yesterday,Director…





