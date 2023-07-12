Shettima seeks House of Reps support for Tinubu’s transformation agenda





Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to support President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to transform the country.

Shettima made the call on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

According to Shettima, the president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership as he started firing on all cylinders from day one.

“The president has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment; I urge you, the speaker and the esteemed leadership of the house to support the president in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.

“The state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper