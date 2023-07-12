Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, remains Nigeria’s pride, as he clocks 89 years.

Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category, clocks 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Soyinka as ”a quintessential scholar and literary icon”.

He said that Soyinka had used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.

The governor said Soyinka was worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that, the Nobel Laureate remained Nigeria’s pride and one of the biggest exports to the world.

”On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper