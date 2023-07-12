Top seed Alcaraz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final





Carlos Alcaraz saw off Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday to stay on course for a Wimbledon title showdown against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The top seed won the key moments during the quarter-final on Centre Court to progress 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-4 and will play Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

The Spaniard faced just one break point in the entire match, which he snuffed out, hitting 35 winners against 13 unforced errors.

“Honestly, it is amazing for me,” said Alcaraz after beating his friend. “It’s been a dream since I started playing tennis.”

The US Open champion, who now has 10 straight wins on grass, was delighted with his performance against his fellow 20-year-old.

“I am playing at a great level. I didn’t expect to play a great level on this surface,” he said. “For me, it is crazy.”

He said he found it tough at the beginning of the match, especially with Rune on the other side of the net.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper