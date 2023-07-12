Transfer: PSG sign Benfica teenager Cher Ndour





Paris Saint-Germain announced the arrival of Benfica teenager Cher Ndour on Wednesday on a five-year deal.

The 18-year-old Italian midfielder is the French champion’s sixth signing since Luis Enrique replaced Christophe Galtier as coach last week.

Ndour moves to the Parc des Princes after winning the Portuguese league title with Benfica, and is currently on duty for Italy at the Under-19 Euros in Malta.

He joins Enrique’s other new recruits – Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in at PSG.

The Qatari-backed club is in a period of flux following the departure of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and with Kylian Mbappe’s future very much up in the air.

PSG must sell their prize asset in the current transfer window or risk losing him for nothing when the France 2018 World Cup winner’s deal ends next season.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper