Tribunal: Edeoga’s name missing in LP register, as INEC tenders Gov Mbah’s certificates





An Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff member, Mr Emmanuel Damis, on Tuesday appeared before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as subpoenaed witness and tendered Mr Peter Mbah’s qualifications.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is hearing the petition filed by Mr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party against Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edeoga is praying the tribunal to disqualify Mba over the alleged NYSC certificate forgery.

When the subpoenaed witness came into the witness box to tender the documents on the evidence, the counsels to the second and third respondents objected to the tendering of documents and refused the counsel to the petitioner, Mr Eyitayo Fatogun to re-examine the witness.

The INEC staff then tendered Mbah’s certificates which he submitted alongside his governorship nomination form.

According to the witness, the documents with me are Form EC9 and all the attachments, for the PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper