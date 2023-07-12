Why Atiku is angry with me, G-5 members — Ortom





…says ex-VP frustrated by 2023 election loss

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, says former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is angry with him because of his membership of the G-5 Integrity Group, his insistence on a southern president and the enactment of the grazing law in Benue state, among others.

The former Governor in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by his media aide, Terver Akase, was reacting to a recent statement credited to a Special Assistant on Public Communication to the PDP presidential candidate, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, who allegedly lambasted members of the G-5 group for working against the victory of the PDP Presidential candidate in the election.

In the statement, Mr. Shaibu had alleged that the G-5 governors were only seeking relevance, appointments, and protection from prosecution stressing that the decision…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper