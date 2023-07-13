2023 WWC: ‘Camping going well’, Super Falcons coach Waldrum





By Enitan Abdultawab

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum has said his side’s preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup is going well.

This is coming on the heels of the American’s squabble with the NFF over the allocation of funds made available by FIFA ahead of the competition.

He also alleged that the NFF owes him 14 months’ salary.

Speaking to NFF TV on Thursday, Waldrum said the players in camp are working hard with the feeling of happiness pervasive within.

“It’s been very good; camp has gone really well; the players are working really hard; the talent level is good. We are happy with what we are into now, which is day five, so it’s been fun to watch,” he said.

Waldrum, however, expressed concerns over a few injuries being nursed by some players.

“Couple of knocks and a couple of injuries that concern me a little bit, but outside of that, they are healthy, so it’s all about their performances and how they play,” he added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper