Accolades as Kwara govt, academics, students remember late KWASU VC Akanbi





…KWASU’s SUG hosts 6th Students Leadership Summit, Empowerment

Kwara State Government on Wednesday again paid tribute to the late Vice Chancellor of the State University (KWASU) Malete, Prof. Muhammad Mustapha Akanbi, describing him as a strong and value-driven administrator in his lifetime.

The government said this in Ilorin at the 6th Students Leadership Summit and Empowerment of the Kwara State University Students’ Union, affirming that Prof Akanbi was exceptionally upright.

Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who represented the Governor at the occasion, said Prof. Akanbi was a team player that played active roles in transforming KWASU.

“Everything we’ve heard this afternoon revolves around the excellent qualities of the Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Akanbi.

He was a strong and value-driven administrator. He was a fine representative of the youth constituency as one of the youngest vice chancellors in the country,” he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper