COP28 president, Al-jaber releases plan to fast-track energy transition, climate finance





COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has called on governments, industry, and all stakeholders to “disrupt business as usual” and take decisive action to tackle the climate crisis.

Speaking at the Ministerial on Climate Action in Brussels, which brings together the environment ministers of the European Union, Canada, and China, Dr. Al Jaber said it was time to challenge old models built for the last century and break down silos in industries and governments that slow down progress to a low carbon economy.

In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber outlined a wide-ranging plan for COP28 that focuses on four pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

“We need to bridge divides that are blocking critical breakthroughs,” said Dr. Al Jaber as he outlined his plan of action for this year’s UN climate conference in the UAE. “This plan is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper