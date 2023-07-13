Domestication of patients’ bill of rights in hospitals excites Emir of Bauchi





The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has lauded the domestication of the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoRs) in the hospitals of the country.

Adamu gave the commendation when the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera paid him a visit on Wednesday in Bauchi.He said the domestication of the patients bill of rights in health facilities would enhance healthcare services in the country.“Domestication would go a long way in breaching the information and misunderstanding gap between the health workers and the patients in hospitals,” Adamu said .He urged health workers and caregivers to strictly adhere to the policy of the patients’ bill of rights to improve healthcare delivery.Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission , Babatunde Irukera, said they are in Bauchi to domesticate the patients bill of rights and as well sensitise people on the bill.He said domestication of the patients bill…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper