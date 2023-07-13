Falana writes CBN, demands details of Nigeria-China currency swap





By Henry Ojelu

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to disclose details of Nigeria’s currency swap deal with China which was designed to improve the speed, convenience, and volume of transactions between the two countries.

In a Freedom of Information, FoI, request dated June 26, 2023 and addressed to the Acting CBN Governor, Falana said that the currency exchange agreement sealed five years ago, and valued at 16billion Renminbi (N720billio) was aimed at providing adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses, thereby, reducing difficulties encountered in the search for the United States Dollar.

“In view of the ongoing devaluation of the Naira through dollarisation, we hereby request detailed information on the implementation of the dual currency swap between Nigeria and China.

“As this request is made pursuant to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, you are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper