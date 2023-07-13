Lightning kills 3 suspected kidnappers in Kwara





By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin —Thunderstrike allegedly masterminded by relations of victims has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the agrarian Oro Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was attributed to the efforts of local vigilante team in the Igbomina, Kwara axis aimed at checking security challenges in the area. The incident happened three days ago.

A source among the Oro-Ago Development Union, ODU, a socio-cultural organisation of indigenes of the area, confirmed the incident, saying members of the vigilante team in the area briefed the organisation on the development.

It was learnt that victims of kidnapping in the town had contracted the local vigilantes, who vowed that they would use local charms to deal with the kidnappers, who had been terrorising the town and its environs.

In the viral video of the incident, it was learnt that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper