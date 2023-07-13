Nigeria in state of economic, social recovery; support Tinubu’s policies — Onjeh urges NANS





The Benue South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has urged the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and its policies, assuring the students’ body that Nigeria is currently in a state of both economic and social recovery.

Comrade Onjeh in a speech titled, ‘State of the Nation: The Role of Students in Nation-Building’, delivered at the Senate Retreat and Symposium of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), held at the National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, on July 13 2023 stated that Nigeria is currently in a state of economic and social recovery. He noted that, hitherto, the nation had plummeted in all political and socioeconomic indices to the point that some scholars had christened it a failed state.

After the obligatory definition of terms, Onjeh went straight to the meat of the matter by stating that nation-building is a dynamic process that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper