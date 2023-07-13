Only 2070 pupils enrolled in primary school – Taraba Gov Kefas





By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state, has revealed that only 2070 pupils are enrolled in primary school in the state.

Kefas made this revelation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

He said, “In primary school we have two thousand and seventy (2070).”

Governor Kefas said that this is as a result of poor enrolment in the state.

He noted that many families do not have anyone in school while many children have no parents to fund their academic pursuits.

The governor expressed worry that the number of children out of school in Taraba state is alarming.

He added that this necessitated his recent intervention of declaring free education of primary and secondary school pupils, as well as an immediate slash of student fees of the state varsity by fifty per cent.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper