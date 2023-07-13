Police parade 53 suspects in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie,Owerrri

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 53 suspects on various crimes in Imo state, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while parading the suspects.

The police said the suspects were arrested because of the operational strategies the command introduced.

According to the police, “Imo State Police Command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a security atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State.

“These strategies have proven to be effective as I parade before you today a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females. These are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper